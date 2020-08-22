Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Insider Sells $1,048,600.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) insider Peter Anevski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,536,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 14th, Peter Anevski sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $2,216,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 12th, Peter Anevski sold 11,378 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $342,022.68.
- On Monday, July 13th, Peter Anevski sold 24,940 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $691,835.60.
- On Friday, July 10th, Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $123,098.80.
Progyny stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
