Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Insider Sells $1,048,600.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) insider Peter Anevski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,536,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Peter Anevski sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $2,216,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Peter Anevski sold 11,378 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $342,022.68.

On Monday, July 13th, Peter Anevski sold 24,940 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $691,835.60.

On Friday, July 10th, Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $123,098.80.

Progyny stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.