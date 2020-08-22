Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $604,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primoris Services by 218.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.