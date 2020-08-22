Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.
In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $604,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primoris Services by 218.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.