Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) & Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Financial Survey

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Computer Task Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $20.09 million 1.22 -$10.79 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $394.17 million 0.19 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Powerbridge Technologies and Computer Task Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Powerbridge Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.19%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Computer Task Group 1.46% 9.12% 3.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Powerbridge Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

