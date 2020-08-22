Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.68

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.68 and last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 80300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 47.19%.

In other news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,214 shares of company stock worth $2,018,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

