Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.84

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.84 and traded as high as $25.81. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 1,455,535 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on POW. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a current ratio of 77.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

