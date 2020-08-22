Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.86 ($73.95).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €51.54 ($60.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52-week high of €70.66 ($83.13).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

