Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.86 ($73.95).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €51.54 ($60.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52-week high of €70.66 ($83.13).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Analyst Recommendations for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

