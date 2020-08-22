Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 4,762,127 shares traded.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Polymet Mining by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 143,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Polymet Mining by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

