PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,489,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.2% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,278,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,345,000 after acquiring an additional 604,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $87.35 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.92, a P/E/G ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

