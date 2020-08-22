PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,204 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of LEG opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

