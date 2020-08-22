PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,395 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 39.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $2,307,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $2,176,978.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of CNC opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

