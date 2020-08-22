PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 90.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

