Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of PS stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.65. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,111,736 shares of company stock valued at $77,915,354. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 131.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pluralsight by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,080 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,838,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Pluralsight by 72.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

