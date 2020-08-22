Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $784.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.