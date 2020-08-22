Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $280,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.