Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

PHAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

