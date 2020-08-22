Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PHAT opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 381,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

