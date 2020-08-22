Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Petroteq Energy stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.99. Petroteq Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

