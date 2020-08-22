Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Petroteq Energy stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.99. Petroteq Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

