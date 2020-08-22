Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

AEP stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

