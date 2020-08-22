Pendal Group Ltd Sells 290 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Steris were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Steris by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Steris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Steris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $153.46 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

