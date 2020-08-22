Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,287 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 139.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 169.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after buying an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after acquiring an additional 919,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after acquiring an additional 804,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

