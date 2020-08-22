Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $233,208.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $532,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,319 shares of company stock worth $5,982,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.