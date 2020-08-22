Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,165 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SNX opened at $124.21 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.
In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
