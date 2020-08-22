Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,165 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE SNX opened at $124.21 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.