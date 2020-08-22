Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after buying an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

WU stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

