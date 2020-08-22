Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,181 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 173.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,589,000 after buying an additional 3,606,661 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Store Capital by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,218,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,680,000 after buying an additional 3,206,809 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Store Capital by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 1,338,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,216,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.