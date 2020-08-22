Pendal Group Ltd Invests $446,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 311.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

