Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,779.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,718.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,606.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.