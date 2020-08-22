Pendal Group Ltd Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 586.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

GD stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average is $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

