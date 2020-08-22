Pendal Group Ltd Has $468,000 Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in FMC by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

FMC stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $112.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

