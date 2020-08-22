Pendal Group Ltd Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 234.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 38,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $805,559.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,169,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $78.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

