Pendal Group Ltd Has $425,000 Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 346,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB opened at $11.95 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.