Pendal Group Ltd Has $231,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NYSE FR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

