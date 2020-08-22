Pendal Group Ltd Has $223,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

