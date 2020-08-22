Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

