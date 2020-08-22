Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in J M Smucker by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.77.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.