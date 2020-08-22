Pendal Group Ltd Buys 3,803 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,035 shares of company stock valued at $299,442. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

