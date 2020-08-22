Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,295 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $108.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

