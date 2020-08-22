Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $647,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,672 shares of company stock worth $3,459,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BJ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NYSE BJ opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.