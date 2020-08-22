Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $34,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

