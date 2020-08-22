Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 2,789 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 35.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at $230,174,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $788,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,023,266 shares of company stock valued at $750,491,870. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $102.02.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

