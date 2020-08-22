Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 1,154 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 75.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

CDW opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

