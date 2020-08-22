Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.36.

Shares of PPL opened at C$34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.49. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 139.53%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

