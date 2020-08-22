PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.12

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.12 and traded as low as $18.75. PCF Group shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 35,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.

PCF Group (LON:PCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

