PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. PaySign has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $331.47 million, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.65.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 60.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 52.1% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.