Park National Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park National in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2020 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $85.74 on Friday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Park National by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Park National by 26.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Park National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.