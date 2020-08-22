Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $254.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $269.33 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

