OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-5.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $107.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

