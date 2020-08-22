Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$3.80 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.43.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

