Orca Gold Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Orca Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Orca Gold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orca Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $59.13 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58.

In related news, Director Richard Peter Clark purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,689,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,558,695.48.

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

