OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.27

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $3.55. OpGen shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 104,579,680 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get OpGen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. Research analysts forecast that OpGen Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OpGen in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.