OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE ONE opened at $4.40 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,048,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 209,664 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 27.8% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 1,145,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 249,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 133.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

